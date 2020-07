Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ACADEMIC RENTAL. Available October 3, 2020 until May 31, 2021. FULLY FURNISHED. Spectacular direct waterfront home. Completely renovated from top to bottom with its own private beach. Stunning and elegant, there are 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths; one suite on the 1st floor and two bedrooms and the Master Suite are on the 2nd floor. No expense was spared. Tenant pays all utilities. Garage access is for limited storage, no cars permitted. No pets permitted. One of a kind.