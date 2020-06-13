Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT

Finding an apartment in Middletown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
21 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,233
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 10 at 07:33pm
4 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 4 at 05:52pm
3 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 20 at 04:53pm
3 Units Available
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 20 at 04:49pm
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
818 Bartholomew Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbury Apartments offers spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhomes situated in a country setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated April 6 at 06:58pm
9 Units Available
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
298 Carriage Crossing
298 Carriage Crossing Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
760 sqft
Carriage Crossing Condo Available For Rent Soon - Clean, bright, spacious loft condo available for rent at Carriage Crossing. Quick and easy access to major highways, bus stop, bike path/walking trails, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
582 Main Street
582 Main St, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom, 2nd Floor, Main St. Middletown - Property Id: 101628 2nd Floor - 3 Bedroom, Kitchen, Bath, and Livingroom. Electric is the only utility you pay. Parking lot in back, first come - first serve. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
791 Long Hill Road
791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1449 sqft
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
236 Burgundy Hill Lane
236 Burgundy Hill Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Beautifully recently completely renovated ranch style one bedroom condo in Peppermill Village. Large living room and dining area with sliding glass door to deck and storage space. There is a spacious bedroom with double closets .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
38 Boston Road
38 Boston Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,575
500 sqft
Heritage Commons Active Senior Rental Community. This is a 500 Square foot studio apartment. All utilities included all you have to pay for is cable, phone and internet.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,803
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,247
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
23 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,097
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 8 at 02:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Middletown, CT

Finding an apartment in Middletown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

