/
/
/
Bay Path University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near Bay Path University
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1085 Dickinson Street
1085 Dickinson Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
930 sqft
1085 Dickinson Street Available 08/03/20 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included - 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
120 Mill St first floor
120 Mill St, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
First floor renovated victorian apartment for rent - Property Id: 310959 Beautiful large 1st floor Apartment .
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CT
Norwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT