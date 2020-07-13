Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:05 AM

26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bristol, CT

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
224 south st
224 South Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent - Property Id: 302179 Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Also has granite countertops, central air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor
40 Lincoln St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 1st Floor Available! Garage! Renovated - Property Id: 123858 Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
33 Howard Avenue
33 Howard Ave, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Room for rent in shared apartment in Southington. Amenities included: hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, yard, and upstairs partially finished attic for personal sitting room. Utilities included: internet and water. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Woodtick Road
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
11 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Fairlawn
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 23 at 05:11pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside Gardens
737 West Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 23 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 23 at 04:56pm
4 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
223 Bassett St. 1
223 Bassett St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 First floor 2 BR Bassett St - Property Id: 319136 First floor 2 bedroom, recently renovated, in a very quiet 2 family home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
57 Ash St
57 Ash Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
57 Ash Street - Property Id: 317855 Freshly updated 2/3 bedrooms, depends how you set it up. New Floors, New Light Fixtures, New bathroom, professionally painted, and much more to offer. Great LOCATION- easy access to bus and very close to Rt 9.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 Maple Street
270 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Family Home Rental! Lots of Space and Great Area! - This wont last long! Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in the heart of New Britain! Desirable Maple ave area, large home with a spacious lot.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bunker Hill
279 Oakville Ave
279 Oakville Avenue, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
NEW BIG 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 123541 COME CHECK OUT THIS NEW BIG 2 BEDROOM AT 279 OAKVILLE AVENUE WATERBURY CONNECTICUT. TO SCHEDULE ANY VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT US.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
310 Slater Road
310 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in New Britain, conveniently located close to both I-84 and rt 9. This apartment features spacious rooms and plenty of storage space, including a partially finished basement.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bunker Hill
259 Oakville Ave
259 Oakville Ave, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$740
NEW BIG STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT. - Property Id: 123542 COME CHECK OUT THIS NEW BIG STUDIO APARTMENT AT 259 OAKVILLE AVENUE WATERBURY CONNECTICUT. TO SCHEDULE ANY VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT US.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

