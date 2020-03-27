All apartments in Middletown
784 Long Hill Road
784 Long Hill Road

784 Long Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

784 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT 06457

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Wesleyan Hills townhouse! - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is located in the Ridgely II section of Wesleyan Hills. Almost everything was remodeled just over 4 years ago including carpets, paint, stainless appliances, counters, baths, etc. The owner made great decisions with the color scheme - it presents subtle sophistication and welcomes a discerning tenant! The lower level offers great storage with a washer/dryer hook-up as well as one room that works well as a work-out area, office, etc. Lower level sliders open to the rear yard where tenants have the freedom to do some of their own gardening!

Tenant responsible for electric, heat and central a/c (both electric) as well as bi-annual water and sewer charge. Association handles snow removal, lawn care and trash removal. Absolutely no smoking allowed but owner will consider a pet for the right tenant. Property is tenant occupied currently. Please allow 24 notice for showings. This unit exceeds Section 8 price limits in most situations.

All social distancing and safety protocols will apply for all showings including but not limited to all visitors will be required to provide and wear masks and gloves and only the adults that would be the occupants of the property will be permitted access (no friends, family members or children will be allowed).

(RLNE3345757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Long Hill Road have any available units?
784 Long Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, CT.
What amenities does 784 Long Hill Road have?
Some of 784 Long Hill Road's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Long Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
784 Long Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Long Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 784 Long Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 784 Long Hill Road offer parking?
No, 784 Long Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 784 Long Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 Long Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Long Hill Road have a pool?
No, 784 Long Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 784 Long Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 784 Long Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Long Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 784 Long Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 784 Long Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 784 Long Hill Road has units with air conditioning.
