784 Long Hill Road

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Wesleyan Hills townhouse! - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is located in the Ridgely II section of Wesleyan Hills. Almost everything was remodeled just over 4 years ago including carpets, paint, stainless appliances, counters, baths, etc. The owner made great decisions with the color scheme - it presents subtle sophistication and welcomes a discerning tenant! The lower level offers great storage with a washer/dryer hook-up as well as one room that works well as a work-out area, office, etc. Lower level sliders open to the rear yard where tenants have the freedom to do some of their own gardening!



Tenant responsible for electric, heat and central a/c (both electric) as well as bi-annual water and sewer charge. Association handles snow removal, lawn care and trash removal. Absolutely no smoking allowed but owner will consider a pet for the right tenant. Property is tenant occupied currently. Please allow 24 notice for showings. This unit exceeds Section 8 price limits in most situations.



All social distancing and safety protocols will apply for all showings including but not limited to all visitors will be required to provide and wear masks and gloves and only the adults that would be the occupants of the property will be permitted access (no friends, family members or children will be allowed).



(RLNE3345757)