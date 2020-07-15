/
/
/
Springfield College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Springfield College
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
2 Units Available
Old Hill
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Six Corners
43 Avon Place - 1
43 Avon Pl, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This charming colonial style 3 bed one bath home has hardwood flooring and it is a first-floor unit. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator, and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Six Corners
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1085 Dickinson Street
1085 Dickinson Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
930 sqft
1085 Dickinson Street Available 08/03/20 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included - 2Br 1-1/2 Bath Condo with heat and hot water and cooking gas included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
120 Mill St first floor
120 Mill St, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
First floor renovated victorian apartment for rent - Property Id: 310959 Beautiful large 1st floor Apartment .
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay
13 edgewood st
13 Edgewood Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1175 sqft
Completely Renovated Gorgeous 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 63331 This gorgeous 1st floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apt has been TOTALLY RENOVATED from head to toe with all the must haves! It features New flooring, paint, cabinetry, doors, trim,
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Hill
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Heights
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
41 Johnson St
41 Johnson Street, Springfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
4 room 1 bedroom 1 bathroom hardwood floors $30 Application fee for Credit/Background
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Point
1464 State St.
1464 State Street, Springfield, MA
Studio
$2,450
Office Space for rent - Are you looking to for an office space for your business, then look no further. Available to rent this space has three office spaces, two conference rooms, and a waiting room. (RLNE5871787)
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Six Corners
42 Chester Street
42 Chester Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Two bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. Unit has fresh paint and flooring throughout. Call today this one won't last!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew Britain, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MA