7 Apartments For Rent Near WNE
22 Units Available
Sixteen Acres
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1056 sqft
Quiet complex on 64-acre wooded property. Close to North Branch Park. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Volleyball and tennis courts on site.
2 Units Available
Old Hill
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Sixteen Acres
16 Partridge Drive
16 Partridge Drive, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1008 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY JULY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
Bay
13 edgewood st
13 Edgewood Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1175 sqft
Completely Renovated Gorgeous 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 63331 This gorgeous 1st floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apt has been TOTALLY RENOVATED from head to toe with all the must haves! It features New flooring, paint, cabinetry, doors, trim,
1 Unit Available
Upper Hill
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
1 Unit Available
Sixteen Acres
57 Brewster St
57 Brewster Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1579 sqft
57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza.
1 Unit Available
Pine Point
1464 State St.
1464 State Street, Springfield, MA
Studio
$2,450
Office Space for rent - Are you looking to for an office space for your business, then look no further. Available to rent this space has three office spaces, two conference rooms, and a waiting room. (RLNE5871787)
