Amenities
Our recently renovated two and three bedroom duplex or triplex homes offer an elegant alternative to the traditional rental. From the gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances to the soothing baths, you will find everything you are looking for and more at Greenwich Oaks. Spread over 29 beautifully landscaped, tree-lined acres, the community offers a wealth of fine amenities in an exclusively private setting. Residents can enjoy the swimming pool, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, children's playground, lounge and more.