Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Greenwich Oaks

255 Weaver St · (203) 349-6893
Location

255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT 06831

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17B · Avail. now

$4,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Unit 10G · Avail. now

$4,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Unit 10F · Avail. Aug 22

$4,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenwich Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Our recently renovated two and three bedroom duplex or triplex homes offer an elegant alternative to the traditional rental. From the gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances to the soothing baths, you will find everything you are looking for and more at Greenwich Oaks. Spread over 29 beautifully landscaped, tree-lined acres, the community offers a wealth of fine amenities in an exclusively private setting. Residents can enjoy the swimming pool, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, children's playground, lounge and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenwich Oaks have any available units?
Greenwich Oaks has 4 units available starting at $4,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greenwich Oaks have?
Some of Greenwich Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenwich Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Greenwich Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenwich Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenwich Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Greenwich Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Greenwich Oaks offers parking.
Does Greenwich Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenwich Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenwich Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Greenwich Oaks has a pool.
Does Greenwich Oaks have accessible units?
No, Greenwich Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Greenwich Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenwich Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenwich Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenwich Oaks has units with air conditioning.
