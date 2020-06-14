Apartment List
123 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT with garage

Greenwich apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
44 Greenwich Avenue
44 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,900
800 sqft
Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath luxury townhouse style apartment on coveted Greenwich Avenue. Palatial 10ft+ high ceilings with oversizedwindows for an abundance of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
32 Ridge Street
32 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central Greenwich 2 Bedroom Duplex with Two Full Baths. Hardwood Floors, Central air and A Garage! Quiet Tree lined street, Quick walk to town, shops,parks, Greenwich Ave and Railroad.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
186 Milbank Avenue
186 Milbank Avenue, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in town! Just a few minutes walk to Greenwich Ave shops and restaurants! Exceptional 4 bedroom townhouse with 10 ft ceilings, beautiful custom details, living rm with fireplace, formal dining rm, beautifully paneled

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
28 Woodland Drive
28 Woodland Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1619 sqft
Very rare downtown condo townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, huge garage with storage and a work space and another separate parking space. Move in ready home with abundant windows and natural light and unbelievable storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Glen Street
5 Glen Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2004 sqft
Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Stamford
17 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
68 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,800
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Stamford
19 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,144
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
21 Bulkley Mnr
21 Bulkley Mnr, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1162 sqft
Sweet single family cottage in private neighborhood near beach, park, schools, and shops. Walk to summertime fun at Playland, Boardwalk Restaurants and the Westchester Children's Museum.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
20 Oakland Beach Avenue
20 Oakland Beach Avenue, Rye, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,800
3400 sqft
Ideal Rye City rental, move in condition. Newer kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite tops, convenient mudroom/laundry and garage access. Large rooms, great flow, add'tl 1500sq in finished lower level w/ bedroom/ bath. Large deck and fenced in yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5938 sqft
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.
City Guide for Greenwich, CT

In July 2005, Greenwich took first place on the "100 Best Places to Live in the United States" list compiled by CNN / Money and Money magazine. The following year, Money magazine declared Greenwich number one in its "Biggest Earner" category. Two questions then: why aren't you living there, and when are you going to move?

Famed as the home of movie moguls, hedge funds, and horse farms, Greenwich is a town which we all think we know. Look a little deeper though and it soon becomes clear that the neighborhoods of this charming, historic, and really pleasant town are home to more than just a plethora of Manhattan-based business professionals and a wealth of decadent shopping options (although both are pretty abundant). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Greenwich, CT

Greenwich apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

