123 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT with garage
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 38
1 of 20
1 of 44
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 24
In July 2005, Greenwich took first place on the "100 Best Places to Live in the United States" list compiled by CNN / Money and Money magazine. The following year, Money magazine declared Greenwich number one in its "Biggest Earner" category. Two questions then: why aren't you living there, and when are you going to move?
Famed as the home of movie moguls, hedge funds, and horse farms, Greenwich is a town which we all think we know. Look a little deeper though and it soon becomes clear that the neighborhoods of this charming, historic, and really pleasant town are home to more than just a plethora of Manhattan-based business professionals and a wealth of decadent shopping options (although both are pretty abundant). See more
Greenwich apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.