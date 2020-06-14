/
1 bedroom apartments
92 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,335
827 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
44 Greenwich Avenue
44 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,900
800 sqft
Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath luxury townhouse style apartment on coveted Greenwich Avenue. Palatial 10ft+ high ceilings with oversizedwindows for an abundance of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
116 Greenwich Avenue
116 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Great one bedroom with large living room on Greenwich Avenue. Heat is included in the rent. Gas is required for hot water heater.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
24 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Stamford
17 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
67 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Downtown Stamford
40 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
53 Purchase St
53 East Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146 ***No FEE** Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye. Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
64 Grapal Street
64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
70 Bowman Avenue
70 Bowman Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 Theodore Fremd Avenue
100 Theodore Fremd Ave, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
672 sqft
Garden Condo - Features: Top floor 1 bedroom unit, 1 car off street parking, oak floors, washer/dryer on premises, eat in kitchen, ht and hw included, walk to shops & Metro-North RR. View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour here https://my.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
181 Purchase Street
181 Purchase St, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
1535 East Putnam Avenue
1535 East Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
668 sqft
Great Opportunity In Old Greenwich-Quiet One Bedroom W/Balcony! Laundry Room On First Floor-Lots Of Parking, Central Location, lots Of Eats And Shopping Two Blocks Away updated Kitchen open to Living Room with Dining Area, Slider to Private
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
102 Summer Street
102 Summer Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
768 sqft
Bright and spacious one bedroom, hardwood floor throughout the apartment. Storage/closet space throughout the unit. Additional storage available in the building's lower level.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
110 Commons Park North
110 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,445
668 sqft
1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit has new finishes, stainless steel appliances including a gas range!.
