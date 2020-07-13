/
pet friendly apartments
83 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
14 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
32 Woodland Drive
32 Woodland Drive, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
2700 sqft
Central Greenwich living at its best: three or four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and private back yard in main house of this two-family property. Family room off the eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, and formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwich
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
34 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
57 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,191
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
46 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,155
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
26 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,784
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,158
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
10 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,260
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
34 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,898
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
6 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,865
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1262 sqft
In the heart of downtown. On-site Latitude Lounge with fireplace, electric car charging, private screening room and Starbucks Barista Station. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
184 Purchase Street
184 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
377 Midland Ave 2 Floor
377 Midland Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Apartment, spacious - Property Id: 301961 Great location in the heart of Rye, close to train, beach , schools, down time. Nice apartment. Washer and laundry in unit, parking space, full kitchen Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Park
233 Palmer Hill Road
233 Palmer Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement in Greenwich. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in basement . Utilities included: heat, internet and water. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
15 Neil Lane
15 Neil Lane, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA home in desirable Riverside and Dundee school district. Everything was re-done in 2009...updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
46 Leicester Street
46 Leicester Street, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1207 sqft
Classic Three Family Victorian House - Features: 3rd floor 2 bedroom w/home office(2nd bedroom), wood floors, high ceilings, off street parking, yard, all utilities included, walk Metro-North RR, shopping & restuarants.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Broad Street
1 West Broad Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1607 sqft
Luxurious 2 BED 2.5 BATH in Full Service Concierge 1 Broad Street Stamford, 16th floor facing east, very bright and sunny with floor to ceiling unobstructed panoramic views. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and wine fridge.
