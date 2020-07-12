/
chickahominy
320 Apartments for rent in Chickahominy, Greenwich, CT
14 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
4 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
1 Unit Available
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
1987 sqft
Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury condo near downtown Greenwich, Connecticut's restaurants, parks, and train is now available for long term lease.
1 Unit Available
150 Prospect Street
150 Prospect Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1268 sqft
Sweet 2bd/2.1ba rental in heart of Greenwich and 5 min walk to train. One parking space in unit garage and may also park one car in-front of garage.
1 Unit Available
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, a Laundry Rm, 2 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
Results within 1 mile of Chickahominy
6 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
14 Idar Court
14 Idar Court, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
QUIET DOWNTOWN LOCATION - UTILITIES INCLUDED! Charming 2nd floor apartment on cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen and bath; hardwood floors except for one bedroom; plenty of closets including a cedar-lined walk-in.
1 Unit Available
88 Greenwich Avenue
88 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
Renovated...fresh bright airy top floor unit on the Avenue.Flexible floor plan with a variety of bedroom options 2-3 plus eat-in kitchen, family room/dining rm, full bath and new in-unit stacked laundry.
1 Unit Available
32 Woodland Drive
32 Woodland Drive, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
2700 sqft
Central Greenwich living at its best: three or four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and private back yard in main house of this two-family property. Family room off the eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, and formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
305 Milbank Avenue
305 Milbank Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Victorian first floor unit in the heart of downtown Greenwich. Updated eat-in kitchen, living room with bay windows, working fireplace and direct access to wrap-around front porch.
1 Unit Available
1 Landmark Square
1 Landmark Sq, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,875
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live the dream in this beautifully renovated, 1st. floor, 2-level loft-style Condo in the Historic Life Savers Building in the heart of Port Chester.
1 Unit Available
275 Greenwich Avenue
275 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
Luxury elevator residential bldg. across from the Green on Greenwich Ave. Recently renovated open plan unit is above Grannicks Pharmacy with Western Exposure. Hardwood floors/hvac /dishwasher. Municipal parking in rear of bldg with direct entrance.
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.
1 Unit Available
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
567 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR OF TWO FAMILY HOME. C/A, GALLEY KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, W/D IN UNIT, SECURE BASEMENT STORAGE AND TWO (TANDEM) PARKING SPACES.
1 Unit Available
8 Weaver Street
8 Weaver Street, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Move right into this bright, completely renovated, 2 bedroom apartment! Large Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful hard wood floors, and built-ins throughout.
1 Unit Available
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.
1 Unit Available
2 E Elm Street
2 E Elm St, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$3,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Luxury Studio @ Two East Elm- Upscale Boutique Style Building on Greenwich Avenue. Fully Accessorized and Beautifully furnished with a Designer Touch. Ready to move in! Secured Building, Meticulously maintained by Super on Site.
1 Unit Available
116 Greenwich Avenue
116 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Great one bedroom with large living room on Greenwich Avenue. Heat is included in the rent. Gas is required for hot water heater.
1 Unit Available
21 Perryridge Road
21 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,950
3098 sqft
Furnished in town 4 bedroom center hall Colonial in pristine condition on lovely street. Exterior just completely painted. Extensive recent renovation includes new bathrooms, kitchen, finished lower level and central air.
1 Unit Available
47 Lafayette Place
47 Lafayette Place, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,950
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very bright condo in the heart of Greenwich (Photos coming soon)Walk to town and train.New sound proof windows installed.Tenant pays electric & cable owner pays heat.Spacious kitchen cherry wood cabinets, new stove.
Results within 5 miles of Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,060
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
