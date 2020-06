Amenities

Fabulous two bedroom apartment in Greenwich. Space you dream of when looking for a home. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and has great space. as an added feature you can walk to train and downtown from this spacious 2 bedroom and brand new 1 bathroom apartment.

Brand new stainless kitchen appliances, one car parking to top it off.