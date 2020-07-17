All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 84 Hunting Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
84 Hunting Ridge Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 PM

84 Hunting Ridge Road

84 Hunting Ridge Road · (203) 987-4789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

84 Hunting Ridge Road, Fairfield County, CT 06831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has all of the charm and prestige of being in backcountry Greenwich, but is just a few minutes to the Merritt Parkway and about 10 minutes to downtown Greenwich. Its split-level design means this house was built for entertaining, with the kitchen, dining, living room and sunporch all conveniently located near each other with a play room / gym just a few steps down and 5 bedrooms just a few steps up. There is an additional nanny / live-in bedroom in the basement. The home is deceptively large with much more space than you are expecting and is located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Greenwich. Available as an annual rental for $7,500 / month or for purchase, asking $2M.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Hunting Ridge Road have any available units?
84 Hunting Ridge Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Hunting Ridge Road have?
Some of 84 Hunting Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Hunting Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
84 Hunting Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Hunting Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 84 Hunting Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 84 Hunting Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 84 Hunting Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 84 Hunting Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Hunting Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Hunting Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 84 Hunting Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 84 Hunting Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 84 Hunting Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Hunting Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Hunting Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Hunting Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Hunting Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 84 Hunting Ridge Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT 06901
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter
Danbury, CT 06810

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity