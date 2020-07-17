84 Hunting Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has all of the charm and prestige of being in backcountry Greenwich, but is just a few minutes to the Merritt Parkway and about 10 minutes to downtown Greenwich. Its split-level design means this house was built for entertaining, with the kitchen, dining, living room and sunporch all conveniently located near each other with a play room / gym just a few steps down and 5 bedrooms just a few steps up. There is an additional nanny / live-in bedroom in the basement. The home is deceptively large with much more space than you are expecting and is located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Greenwich. Available as an annual rental for $7,500 / month or for purchase, asking $2M.