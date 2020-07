Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed accessible elevator bike storage dog grooming area new construction package receiving shuffle board

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our upscale apartments in Danbury, CT feature stylish floor plans, spa-inspired bathrooms and chef kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy an unbeatable location just steps from eclectic restaurants, boutique shops and the Metro-North rail station. Contact us today to schedule a tour! We offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus spacious townhomes with direct access garages.Please call for an appointment today! 1 Kennedy Flats is a Non Smoking Community.