Upper-level, one bedroom unit in a fabulously convenient location, tucked off the road to provide a quiet and beautifully landscaped surrounding. Looking for your first home away from your parents? Starting your first job? Downsizing from a larger home? This is a perfect set-up for one or two occupants. One bedroom unit recently painted. Carpet 2 years old. Laundry in the unit is an exceptional convenience. Balcony/Deck is a bonus in this adorable and comfortable setting. Owner prefers a long-term lease. Will consider one year. Parking is right next to the building for Unit 8. Community pool and club house.