Willow Grove
Willow Grove

101 Avalon Lake Rd · (203) 904-2372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT 06810

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 514 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
Modern living. Tranquil setting. Willow Grove is changing the way Western Connecticut thinks about apartment living. Our upscale amenities include a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and an outdoor Bark Park for your four-legged best friends. Choose from our well-appointed one and two bedroom floor plans designed to provide you with space and comfort. You'll love coming home to an amazing location in Danbury.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Grove have any available units?
Willow Grove has 6 units available starting at $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Danbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danbury Rent Report.
What amenities does Willow Grove have?
Some of Willow Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Grove is pet friendly.
Does Willow Grove offer parking?
Yes, Willow Grove offers parking.
Does Willow Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willow Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Grove have a pool?
Yes, Willow Grove has a pool.
Does Willow Grove have accessible units?
Yes, Willow Grove has accessible units.
Does Willow Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willow Grove has units with dishwashers.
