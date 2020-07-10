74 Upper Cross Road

Amenities

Set among the most notable estates in Greenwich, this Conyers Farm classic pairs a timeless colonial design with 16+ private acres. Regally scaled living and entertaining spaces include a gourmet kitchen with sun-filled breakfast area, family room with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. South facing rooms open to a covered verandah with multiple adjoining terraces creating a perfect spot for summer entertaining. Magnificent master suite plus 6 luxurious family bdrms. Lower level home theatre, wine cellar, complete home gym and addtl storage. 2 bdrm guest suite located above the garage. Resort style amenities include in ground pool, expansive grounds, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and a log cabin cottage. Premier location that offers complete privacy with close proximity to the center of town.