Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

74 Upper Cross Road

74 Upper Cross Road · (917) 597-0178
Location

74 Upper Cross Road, Fairfield County, CT 06831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

7 Bed · 10 Bath · 14000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
guest suite
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Set among the most notable estates in Greenwich, this Conyers Farm classic pairs a timeless colonial design with 16+ private acres. Regally scaled living and entertaining spaces include a gourmet kitchen with sun-filled breakfast area, family room with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. South facing rooms open to a covered verandah with multiple adjoining terraces creating a perfect spot for summer entertaining. Magnificent master suite plus 6 luxurious family bdrms. Lower level home theatre, wine cellar, complete home gym and addtl storage. 2 bdrm guest suite located above the garage. Resort style amenities include in ground pool, expansive grounds, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and a log cabin cottage. Premier location that offers complete privacy with close proximity to the center of town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Upper Cross Road have any available units?
74 Upper Cross Road has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Upper Cross Road have?
Some of 74 Upper Cross Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Upper Cross Road currently offering any rent specials?
74 Upper Cross Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Upper Cross Road pet-friendly?
No, 74 Upper Cross Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 74 Upper Cross Road offer parking?
Yes, 74 Upper Cross Road offers parking.
Does 74 Upper Cross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Upper Cross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Upper Cross Road have a pool?
Yes, 74 Upper Cross Road has a pool.
Does 74 Upper Cross Road have accessible units?
No, 74 Upper Cross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Upper Cross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Upper Cross Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Upper Cross Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Upper Cross Road does not have units with air conditioning.
