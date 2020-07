Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments coffee bar concierge e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table yoga

Prepare to “LIVE A CUT ABOVE.” At The Royce at Trumbull, you will be nestled in the desirable Fairfield County area of Trumbull, CT. Our homes offer open floor plans with contemporary finishes. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with select 1 and 2-bedroom homes featuring loft settings. Our NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS will provide you with designer white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, modern LED lighting package, faux hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. All apartment homes come with washer and dryer as well as central air and heat. You will be amazed by the natural light that radiates through the apartments from the large windows.Your future community also makes life more convenient for you with your on-site management team at the ready to help, 24-hour emergency maintenance to service any repair needs, package acceptance, carports, garages, and storage closets. The Royce at Trumbull Apartments is in close proximity to great shopping a