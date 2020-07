Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Right in the middle of the village of New Canaan with all the great restaurants, shops, train to NYC, and lovely walks. This renovated second story unit is just lovely and even has the laundry inside the unit. New Canaan schools are the Best! 2 nice bedrooms,; living room and dining room open to cool kitchen. Fun deck at top of stairs, off street. Plenty of Parking on property. Location, Location Location!!!