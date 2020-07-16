All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

323 Florida Hill Road

323 Florida Hill Road · (203) 246-7150
Location

323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6045 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield. One of the largest estates in Fairfield County, the property features manicured gardens, pool/pool house, tennis court, studio/ guesthouse, summer cottages/cabins and the main house designed by the late architect and visionary John Marsh Davis. This exceptional residence of 6000 sqft has walls of glass, stunning wood floors, numerous fireplaces, amazing details that complement: stunning living room with 2-story high space, dining room for large dinner parties and expansive terrace with views of the ponds, the ultimate chef’s kitchen with pantry and family room, oversized screened porch with vaulted ceiling, master bedroom with “clothing store“walk in closet, two bathrooms one with outside shower, four additional bedroom with two bathrooms, lower level recreation room and four car garage. Located just an hour from Manhattan and 15 minutes from airport, this estate is an ideal retreat for those needing to escape from the city or desiring privacy in a country setting. Available from 9/1/2020 3, 6, 9 or 12 months fully furnished. Just bring your clothes and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Florida Hill Road have any available units?
323 Florida Hill Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 323 Florida Hill Road have?
Some of 323 Florida Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Florida Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
323 Florida Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Florida Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 323 Florida Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 323 Florida Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 323 Florida Hill Road offers parking.
Does 323 Florida Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 Florida Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Florida Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 323 Florida Hill Road has a pool.
Does 323 Florida Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 323 Florida Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Florida Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Florida Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Florida Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Florida Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
