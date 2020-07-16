323 Florida Hill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield. One of the largest estates in Fairfield County, the property features manicured gardens, pool/pool house, tennis court, studio/ guesthouse, summer cottages/cabins and the main house designed by the late architect and visionary John Marsh Davis. This exceptional residence of 6000 sqft has walls of glass, stunning wood floors, numerous fireplaces, amazing details that complement: stunning living room with 2-story high space, dining room for large dinner parties and expansive terrace with views of the ponds, the ultimate chef’s kitchen with pantry and family room, oversized screened porch with vaulted ceiling, master bedroom with “clothing store“walk in closet, two bathrooms one with outside shower, four additional bedroom with two bathrooms, lower level recreation room and four car garage. Located just an hour from Manhattan and 15 minutes from airport, this estate is an ideal retreat for those needing to escape from the city or desiring privacy in a country setting. Available from 9/1/2020 3, 6, 9 or 12 months fully furnished. Just bring your clothes and enjoy.