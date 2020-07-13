Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed business center 24hr gym green community on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking hot tub lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly

We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.



Huntington Townhomes is a luxury rental community that offers spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, conveniently located in Fairfield County. A short distance from Stratford, Bridgeport or New Haven, our Shelton apartments feature fantastic amenities and community facilities to cater to all your needs. Located in a vibrant area with restaurants and shopping nearby, Huntington Townhomes is the ideal place for you to set up your new home.



Huntington Townhomes is nestled between the Roosevelt Forest and Trap Falls Reservoir, just steps from the town’s premier shops and restaurants. A host of entertainment options are close by including movie theaters, the Beardsley Zoo, and the Indian Well State and Sunnyside Parks. The town’s history is also