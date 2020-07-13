All apartments in Shelton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Huntington Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
100 Avalon Dr · (203) 304-6255
Location

100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT 06484
Brooks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4208 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1321 sqft

Unit 3209 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1303 sqft

Unit 6202 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,724

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1454 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,806

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1625 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
24hr gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.

Huntington Townhomes is a luxury rental community that offers spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, conveniently located in Fairfield County. A short distance from Stratford, Bridgeport or New Haven, our Shelton apartments feature fantastic amenities and community facilities to cater to all your needs. Located in a vibrant area with restaurants and shopping nearby, Huntington Townhomes is the ideal place for you to set up your new home.

Huntington Townhomes is nestled between the Roosevelt Forest and Trap Falls Reservoir, just steps from the town’s premier shops and restaurants. A host of entertainment options are close by including movie theaters, the Beardsley Zoo, and the Indian Well State and Sunnyside Parks. The town’s history is also

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750 ($150 special)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600 total one time fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: attached garage: included with select lease (direct access 1 or 2-cars garages); surface parking lot: included with lease (up to 2 registered vehicles per apartment), $40/month (additional space).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Huntington Townhomes have any available units?
Huntington Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $2,274 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Huntington Townhomes have?
Some of Huntington Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Townhomes offers parking.
Does Huntington Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huntington Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Townhomes has a pool.
Does Huntington Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Huntington Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Huntington Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Huntington Townhomes has units with air conditioning.

