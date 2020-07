Amenities

Nicely renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch on private lane with gardens and a great level yard. Kitchen updated with granite counters and freshly painted white cabinets and hardware . The living room has handsome paneling and an inviting fireplace. All rooms have beautiful hardwood floors. And wait until you see the large lower level bonus room Excellent location just minutes from Talmadge Hill, the Merritt, and town shopping. Value choice in today's rental market.