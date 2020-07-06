29 Tito Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

How cool would it be to rent the home where Ace Frehley (from the legendary rock band KISS) lived?! The home was just remodeled. Roam about the old recording studio where famous icons played and partied. Compare pictures from biographies and history books on Ace Freehley showing what the home used to look like, as you hang out and have an amazing and memorable Summer you'll never forget. Set on over 3 acres, behind tall stone columns with a private, gated entrance, nestled in the serene countryside. Yet, you're minutes from shopping, restaurants and groceries and downtown Wilton. A special place to spend a special summer. Beyond the sweeping lawns and well-appointed outdoor features, the property is partially surrounded by preserved land and a 70-acre vegetable farm next door. Modeled and modernized to the ranks of Architectural Digest, this 6400+ sf home is utterly breathtaking, with striking angles, wide-open spaces and lots of glass and light. Yet, it’s superbly suited for casual summer living, with bedrooms on one side of the house, and entertaining and living space on the other.

New Dates Available after Sept. 5, 2020