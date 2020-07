Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

SENIOR COMPLEX....must be 55 yrs or older. Adorable first floor end unit with covered front porch and deck. Living and dining room open to one another, and not your average galley kitchen, full bath with tub shower and bedroom with walk in closet. Two A/C units (one in LR and one in BR). Move right in and enjoy!