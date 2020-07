Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system green community hot tub internet access package receiving

Nestled along the scenic banks of the Still River and overlooking beautiful foliage of Danbury, CT, you’ll find The Point at Still River. Here, you’ll discover some of the most spacious and well-kept apartment homes in Fairfield County. Our thoughtfully designed apartments offer spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans fully equipped with gourmet kitchens, central heating and air conditioning, washers and dryers in every home, patios and stunning bay windows. Perfectly placed amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and landscaped grounds with picnic and barbecue areas.