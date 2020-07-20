7070 W 32nd Pl

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Home in Great Wheat Ridge Location - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



In the heart of the Wheat Ridge "Ridge at 38" revitalization area- walk to ice cream, restaurants, brew pubs and bowling! Close to Highlands, Tennyson Street and a 10 minute commute to downtown; 5 minutes to I-70 to get you to the mountains in a blink. Be on the cutting edge of the next "trendy" neighborhood! Great home just waiting for you!



Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE4998067)