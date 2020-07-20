All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 7070 W 32nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
7070 W 32nd Pl
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

7070 W 32nd Pl

7070 West 32nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Barths
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7070 West 32nd Place, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Home in Great Wheat Ridge Location - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

In the heart of the Wheat Ridge "Ridge at 38" revitalization area- walk to ice cream, restaurants, brew pubs and bowling! Close to Highlands, Tennyson Street and a 10 minute commute to downtown; 5 minutes to I-70 to get you to the mountains in a blink. Be on the cutting edge of the next "trendy" neighborhood! Great home just waiting for you!

Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4998067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7070 W 32nd Pl have any available units?
7070 W 32nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7070 W 32nd Pl have?
Some of 7070 W 32nd Pl's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7070 W 32nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7070 W 32nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7070 W 32nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7070 W 32nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7070 W 32nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7070 W 32nd Pl offers parking.
Does 7070 W 32nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7070 W 32nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7070 W 32nd Pl have a pool?
No, 7070 W 32nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7070 W 32nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 7070 W 32nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7070 W 32nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7070 W 32nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWheat Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolsWheat Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Barths
Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College