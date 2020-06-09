All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
5700 W 28th Ave 16
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5700 W 28th Ave 16

5700 West 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5700 West 28th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sloan's Lake remodeled garden level apartment - Property Id: 187242

Remodeled garden level apartment blocks from Sloan's Lake. Highly coveted 1250 square foot apartment with brand new kitchen and new bathroom. Open floor plan layout includes hardwoods in the kitchen and living room. Two large carpeted bedrooms, each with large closets and storage. Detached one car garage also has storage space. Large park down the street on 28th. No fenced yard. Washer and dryer in unit- shared.

Quiet neighborhood only three blocks from Sloan's Lake. Walking distance to breweries, restaurants, shops on 25th Street and the new Edgewater Public Market on 20th Street. Target and King Soopers are conveniently at 20th Street. Location wise you are 10 minutes from I-70, 10 minutes from 6th Ave, 10 minutes from I-25 and 30 mins from the foothills.

No smoking and no drugs. Maximum of 2 adults. Minimum 6 month lease. Flat fee of $150/month for utilities: electric, gas, water, sewage, trash, snow removal, and landscaping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187242
Property Id 187242

(RLNE5387896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 W 28th Ave 16 have any available units?
5700 W 28th Ave 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 W 28th Ave 16 have?
Some of 5700 W 28th Ave 16's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 W 28th Ave 16 currently offering any rent specials?
5700 W 28th Ave 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 W 28th Ave 16 pet-friendly?
No, 5700 W 28th Ave 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 5700 W 28th Ave 16 offer parking?
Yes, 5700 W 28th Ave 16 offers parking.
Does 5700 W 28th Ave 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 W 28th Ave 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 W 28th Ave 16 have a pool?
No, 5700 W 28th Ave 16 does not have a pool.
Does 5700 W 28th Ave 16 have accessible units?
No, 5700 W 28th Ave 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 W 28th Ave 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 W 28th Ave 16 has units with dishwashers.

