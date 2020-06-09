5700 W 28th Ave 16

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sloan's Lake remodeled garden level apartment - Property Id: 187242



Remodeled garden level apartment blocks from Sloan's Lake. Highly coveted 1250 square foot apartment with brand new kitchen and new bathroom. Open floor plan layout includes hardwoods in the kitchen and living room. Two large carpeted bedrooms, each with large closets and storage. Detached one car garage also has storage space. Large park down the street on 28th. No fenced yard. Washer and dryer in unit- shared.



Quiet neighborhood only three blocks from Sloan's Lake. Walking distance to breweries, restaurants, shops on 25th Street and the new Edgewater Public Market on 20th Street. Target and King Soopers are conveniently at 20th Street. Location wise you are 10 minutes from I-70, 10 minutes from 6th Ave, 10 minutes from I-25 and 30 mins from the foothills.



No smoking and no drugs. Maximum of 2 adults. Minimum 6 month lease. Flat fee of $150/month for utilities: electric, gas, water, sewage, trash, snow removal, and landscaping.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187242

(RLNE5387896)