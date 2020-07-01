5518 W 28th Ave

Amenities

Nice bright one bedroom one bath condo is ready for someone who enjoys the quite life, this condo is located in a well maintained 8/plex in a 55 and over community, no out door maintance required, included is heat, water sewer, trash and one reserved parking spot, as well as a new stackable washer and dryer and gas stove, No smoking or pets allowed.

To qualify your credit score must be over 650+, no prior evictions or criminal history in the last 7 years, monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the amount of rent,

to schedule a showing contact Patricia,

720 882-8040 or email to patricia@woodruffpm.com