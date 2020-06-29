All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 4785 Reed St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
4785 Reed St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

4785 Reed St

4785 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4785 Reed Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Updated Home with Large Yard - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Make your new home in this convenient location right near I-70. It's convenient to the bike path nearby and whether you want to go downtown or to the mountains, this home is minutes from it all. Close to groceries, movie theaters, shopping, and restaurants at Arvada Center. This nice 3 bed, 1 bath home was updated recently and has a large yard for gathering and your dog if needed. Come take a look!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5358869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4785 Reed St have any available units?
4785 Reed St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4785 Reed St have?
Some of 4785 Reed St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4785 Reed St currently offering any rent specials?
4785 Reed St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4785 Reed St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4785 Reed St is pet friendly.
Does 4785 Reed St offer parking?
Yes, 4785 Reed St offers parking.
Does 4785 Reed St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4785 Reed St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4785 Reed St have a pool?
No, 4785 Reed St does not have a pool.
Does 4785 Reed St have accessible units?
No, 4785 Reed St does not have accessible units.
Does 4785 Reed St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4785 Reed St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College