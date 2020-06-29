4785 Reed St

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage media room

Updated Home with Large Yard - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Make your new home in this convenient location right near I-70. It's convenient to the bike path nearby and whether you want to go downtown or to the mountains, this home is minutes from it all. Close to groceries, movie theaters, shopping, and restaurants at Arvada Center. This nice 3 bed, 1 bath home was updated recently and has a large yard for gathering and your dog if needed. Come take a look!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5358869)