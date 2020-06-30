All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 4724 Routt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
4724 Routt Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

4724 Routt Street

4724 Routt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Fruitdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4724 Routt Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**Move In Special, see info below**
Rent - $1075
Deposit - $1075
No pets nor smokers.
Off street parking!

Lower (garden Level) unit in 4-plex. 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath! New carpet, paint and blinds throughout. Newer vinyl windows. New kitchen cabinets and counter tops! All kitchen appliances to include the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Building has a central coin-operated laundry room. 2 spaces in parking lot to the north of the building. Water, sewer, trash and heat included in the rent. Easy commute to I-70 and Hwy 58 into Golden!

**Move in Special; $99 rent for February, starting March 1st rent is $1,075 per month. Full deposit due upon application approval.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Routt Street have any available units?
4724 Routt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Routt Street have?
Some of 4724 Routt Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Routt Street currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Routt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Routt Street pet-friendly?
No, 4724 Routt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 4724 Routt Street offer parking?
Yes, 4724 Routt Street offers parking.
Does 4724 Routt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Routt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Routt Street have a pool?
No, 4724 Routt Street does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Routt Street have accessible units?
No, 4724 Routt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Routt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 Routt Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College