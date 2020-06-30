4724 Routt Street

Amenities
**Move In Special, see info below**
Rent - $1075
Deposit - $1075
No pets nor smokers.
Off street parking!
Lower (garden Level) unit in 4-plex. 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath! New carpet, paint and blinds throughout. Newer vinyl windows. New kitchen cabinets and counter tops! All kitchen appliances to include the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Building has a central coin-operated laundry room. 2 spaces in parking lot to the north of the building. Water, sewer, trash and heat included in the rent. Easy commute to I-70 and Hwy 58 into Golden!
**Move in Special; $99 rent for February, starting March 1st rent is $1,075 per month. Full deposit due upon application approval.
Contact us to schedule a showing.