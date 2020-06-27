All apartments in Wheat Ridge
4570 Hoyt Street

4570 Hoyt Street · No Longer Available
Location

4570 Hoyt Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 4/2 Duplex ready for move in - Come have a look at this beautifully renovated duplex. New roof and windows which will help save on energy costs during winter and summer. New flooring as well as fresh paint throughout. This home offers an attached garage great for your toys or keeping your car snow free during winter mornings. Includes a fenced in backyard as well as AC. Home is move in ready. Ideal applicants: Income 3x the monthly rent, 700+ credit score, no felonies or evictions, move in as soon as you are approved..
Call Mikael today to set up a showing. 720-443-2888

(RLNE4732797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 Hoyt Street have any available units?
4570 Hoyt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 Hoyt Street have?
Some of 4570 Hoyt Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 Hoyt Street currently offering any rent specials?
4570 Hoyt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 Hoyt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4570 Hoyt Street is pet friendly.
Does 4570 Hoyt Street offer parking?
Yes, 4570 Hoyt Street offers parking.
Does 4570 Hoyt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4570 Hoyt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 Hoyt Street have a pool?
No, 4570 Hoyt Street does not have a pool.
Does 4570 Hoyt Street have accessible units?
No, 4570 Hoyt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 Hoyt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4570 Hoyt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
