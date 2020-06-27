4570 Hoyt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated 4/2 Duplex ready for move in - Come have a look at this beautifully renovated duplex. New roof and windows which will help save on energy costs during winter and summer. New flooring as well as fresh paint throughout. This home offers an attached garage great for your toys or keeping your car snow free during winter mornings. Includes a fenced in backyard as well as AC. Home is move in ready. Ideal applicants: Income 3x the monthly rent, 700+ credit score, no felonies or evictions, move in as soon as you are approved..

Call Mikael today to set up a showing. 720-443-2888



(RLNE4732797)