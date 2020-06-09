44 Morningside Dr

Amenities

Well located, luxury, and fully furnished short-term rental. - Amazing furnished home close to Golden, Downtown Arvada, Belmar and about 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Available from November 1st through May 2019. Huge back yard and huge custom kitchen. Master bedroom is massive and has its own Air conditioner and furnace. Two other air conditioners keep it cool in the hot months while the in floor heating keeps it warm in the winter. * 6080 square foot * Oversized garage to fit your long truck * Hot tub * Board room and marker board * 2 living rooms with 65" and 70" TV's * Huge master bedroom and 5 piece bath with 65" tv * Views of the mountain range * Built in desks * Large lot with room for yard games * RV parking on the side of the house and driveway that fits 6 cars * 4 bed 4 bath all with showers *Heated floors throughout and three air conditioners for different zones * ping pong table * Gourmet kitchen with Viking stove and warming drawer * 2 gas fireplaces that are dual sided (1 visible from living room to back yard) * Just 6 miles from golden and red rocks



No Cats Allowed



