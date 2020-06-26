All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3781 Depew Street Unit C

3781 Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

3781 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
3781 Depew Street Unit C Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 2BD, 2.5BA Wheat Ridge Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Walk to the Highlands with Easy Access to Downtown - Modern townhouse with attached 2 car garage, patio and deck for outdoor lifestyle. Walkable to restaurants and shops along the Ridge @ 38th and Tennyson Street areas. 25 minute bike ride to downtown via 35th Ave and 5 minute walk to Panorama Park. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52ee7vsC3p8&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee which includes water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4956898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3781 Depew Street Unit C have any available units?
3781 Depew Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3781 Depew Street Unit C have?
Some of 3781 Depew Street Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3781 Depew Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3781 Depew Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3781 Depew Street Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3781 Depew Street Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 3781 Depew Street Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 3781 Depew Street Unit C offers parking.
Does 3781 Depew Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3781 Depew Street Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3781 Depew Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 3781 Depew Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 3781 Depew Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3781 Depew Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3781 Depew Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3781 Depew Street Unit C has units with dishwashers.
