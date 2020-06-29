All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 3301 Chase Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
3301 Chase Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

3301 Chase Street

3301 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3301 Chase Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12044b6084 ---- Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath corner lot home in Wheat Ridge. This home features a jetted tub and heated tile in master bath, 600 sq ft detached garage, slab granite countertops in kitchen, an open layout, and HUGE fenced yard. Nestled just minutes away from Sloan\'s Lake, Panorama Park and local shopping, you\'ll be right in the middle of some of the best up and coming, and popular neighborhoods. Must See!! No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Large Fenced Yard Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Chase Street have any available units?
3301 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Chase Street have?
Some of 3301 Chase Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Chase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Chase Street is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Chase Street offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Chase Street offers parking.
Does 3301 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Chase Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 3301 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 3301 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College