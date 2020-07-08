2986 Reed Street

Amenities
3 bed, 2 bath home in central location near Downtown Denver and the Highlands
AVAILABILITY DATE: October 04, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 small dog or 1 cat allowed with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in additional rent.
• Property Description
•DESCRIPTION:
* 3 Bed, 2 Bath
* Great location near the Highlands with easy access to Downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains
* Finished Basement
* Large Fenced Backyard
* 2 Car Garage
* Washer & Dryer included (will not be maintained by owner)
* All kitchen appliances included
* New hot water heater
* 2 Fireplaces (non-working)
* Sprinkler System
* Maximum of 3 occupants
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Flat $75 fee for water bill
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: none
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*