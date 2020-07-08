2986 Reed Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed, 2 bath home in central location near Downtown Denver and the Highlands



AVAILABILITY DATE: October 04, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 small dog or 1 cat allowed with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in additional rent.



• Property Description

•DESCRIPTION:

* 3 Bed, 2 Bath

* Great location near the Highlands with easy access to Downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains

* Finished Basement

* Large Fenced Backyard

* 2 Car Garage

* Washer & Dryer included (will not be maintained by owner)

* All kitchen appliances included

* New hot water heater

* 2 Fireplaces (non-working)

* Sprinkler System

* Maximum of 3 occupants



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Flat $75 fee for water bill

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: none

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*