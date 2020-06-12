All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12300 W 38th ave

12300 West 38th Avenue · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Applewood Villages

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12300 W 38th ave · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement. The kitchen has been updated and is outfitted with stainless steel appliances including a wonderful gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and large refrigerator. The home also has a full size washer and dryer. A swamp cooler will keep the temperatures lower in the heat of summer.
The large, fully fenced and landscaped yard also has a sprinkler system. There is an enclosed sunroom/porch at the back of the house that opens onto a large patio. The front yard is also enclosed with a low wood fence which is great for small pets or safe outdoor play area.
There is easy access to I-70 via car and convenient access to Downtown Denver via the bus/train system. There is hiking and fishing available at Prospect Park which is just a few blocks north of the home. Crown Hill Park is only a few miles away and also offers lots of hiking trails and fishing as well as great opportunities for wildlife viewing. Shopping and dining opportunities are less than a mile away.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5177578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 W 38th ave have any available units?
12300 W 38th ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 12300 W 38th ave have?
Some of 12300 W 38th ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 W 38th ave currently offering any rent specials?
12300 W 38th ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 W 38th ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12300 W 38th ave is pet friendly.
Does 12300 W 38th ave offer parking?
No, 12300 W 38th ave does not offer parking.
Does 12300 W 38th ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12300 W 38th ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 W 38th ave have a pool?
No, 12300 W 38th ave does not have a pool.
Does 12300 W 38th ave have accessible units?
No, 12300 W 38th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 W 38th ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12300 W 38th ave has units with dishwashers.
