12300 W 38th ave

Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!



Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement. The kitchen has been updated and is outfitted with stainless steel appliances including a wonderful gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and large refrigerator. The home also has a full size washer and dryer. A swamp cooler will keep the temperatures lower in the heat of summer.

The large, fully fenced and landscaped yard also has a sprinkler system. There is an enclosed sunroom/porch at the back of the house that opens onto a large patio. The front yard is also enclosed with a low wood fence which is great for small pets or safe outdoor play area.

There is easy access to I-70 via car and convenient access to Downtown Denver via the bus/train system. There is hiking and fishing available at Prospect Park which is just a few blocks north of the home. Crown Hill Park is only a few miles away and also offers lots of hiking trails and fishing as well as great opportunities for wildlife viewing. Shopping and dining opportunities are less than a mile away.



