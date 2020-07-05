9947 Croke Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

You enter into your good size living area which will accommodate many different types of furniture arrangements. The dining room is just off the living room and kitchen and offers a ceiling fan. The kitchen includes your refrigerator, stove and a dishwasher, plus a pantry for extra storage. The washer and dryer are located in a room just off the kitchen. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor and include a walk in closet. There is a huge linen closet upstairs as well. This condo does include 1 assigned garage parking space. Great location in Thornton, check it out today!