Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9521 Columbine Court

9521 Columbine Court · No Longer Available
Location

9521 Columbine Court, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Single-Family Home located at 9521 Columbine Court, Thornton CO. Includes 3 beds, 2.5 baths, large sized basement and approximately 1,662 total square feet. The property was built in 2000. Quiet neighborhood in the District 12 school area. Spacious backyard, washer/dryer hookups, kitchen island with an open concept into the living room. Unfinished basement

~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply ~

Section 8 Welcome

Ask for Zocimo: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: E. 95th Ave. & Thornton Pkwy.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 Columbine Court have any available units?
9521 Columbine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 9521 Columbine Court currently offering any rent specials?
9521 Columbine Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 Columbine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9521 Columbine Court is pet friendly.
Does 9521 Columbine Court offer parking?
No, 9521 Columbine Court does not offer parking.
Does 9521 Columbine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9521 Columbine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 Columbine Court have a pool?
No, 9521 Columbine Court does not have a pool.
Does 9521 Columbine Court have accessible units?
No, 9521 Columbine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 Columbine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9521 Columbine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9521 Columbine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9521 Columbine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
