Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, Single-Family Home located at 9521 Columbine Court, Thornton CO. Includes 3 beds, 2.5 baths, large sized basement and approximately 1,662 total square feet. The property was built in 2000. Quiet neighborhood in the District 12 school area. Spacious backyard, washer/dryer hookups, kitchen island with an open concept into the living room. Unfinished basement



~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply ~



Section 8 Welcome



Ask for Zocimo: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: E. 95th Ave. & Thornton Pkwy.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.