9411 Rose Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Remodeled Ranch in Thornton with a fenced-in-yard and patio perfect for entertaining. $500 CREDIT for Jan 1st move in! - Fabulous Remodeled Ranch Styled Home in Thornton. Open and bright floor plan with a large living room and great kitchen for entertaining. Windows, Furnace, Roof, Gutters and Refrigerator were all installed in 2017. Beautiful finishes throughout the home including he master bath and large bedrooms. There is a large fenced-in-backyard with a shed and patio for entertaining. Only 3 miles to the light-rail station. Garage is for storage only, washer and dryer hookups, tenants need to supply their own washer and dryer. Owner is offering a $500 move in credit if a lease is signed for January 1st.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5397178)