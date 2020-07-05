All apartments in Thornton
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

9266 Myrna Pl

9266 Myrna Place · No Longer Available
Location

9266 Myrna Place, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e53282007e ---- Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick ranch home. Inside features include Tile floors in Living Room, Carpeted Bedrooms, Open floor plan, Eat in Large kitchen, Private master bedroom with private bathroom, Additional laundry room off Kitchen, Central A/C and All major appliances including washer and dryer. Large backyard with patio, garden area and large shed for tenant use. One car attached garage over sized garage remote garage with tons of additional storage. Great location close to Rec Center, Shopping, Restaurants and much more!! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Additional Storage Attached 1 Car Garage Central Air Private Yard Stove Washer/Dryer Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9266 Myrna Pl have any available units?
9266 Myrna Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9266 Myrna Pl have?
Some of 9266 Myrna Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9266 Myrna Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9266 Myrna Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9266 Myrna Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9266 Myrna Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9266 Myrna Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9266 Myrna Pl offers parking.
Does 9266 Myrna Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9266 Myrna Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9266 Myrna Pl have a pool?
No, 9266 Myrna Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9266 Myrna Pl have accessible units?
No, 9266 Myrna Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9266 Myrna Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9266 Myrna Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

