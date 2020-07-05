9266 Myrna Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e53282007e ---- Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick ranch home. Inside features include Tile floors in Living Room, Carpeted Bedrooms, Open floor plan, Eat in Large kitchen, Private master bedroom with private bathroom, Additional laundry room off Kitchen, Central A/C and All major appliances including washer and dryer. Large backyard with patio, garden area and large shed for tenant use. One car attached garage over sized garage remote garage with tons of additional storage. Great location close to Rec Center, Shopping, Restaurants and much more!! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Additional Storage Attached 1 Car Garage Central Air Private Yard Stove Washer/Dryer Window Coverings