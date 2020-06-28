9251 Jackson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

This BEAUTIFUL 3-bedroom, 3 Bath, 2065 Sq ft, Bi-level Home in Thornton is available for rent. This home offers a great layout, over sized covered front patio, Vaulted Ceilings, huge windows throughout providing great natural lighting, all recently painted with Faux hard and newer carpet! The family room opens to the dining room and kitchen, creating an open concept feel. The spacious kitchen has a terrific layout with breakfast bar, huge pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters with Oak Cabinetry and tile flooring. On the 2nd floor you will find a Master Suite with a walk-in closet and private master bathroom. The other 2 spacious Bedrooms have a dedicated full bath to finish off the 2nd floor! Additionally, in the basement you will find a wide-open space for additional family room, or playroom or to use as you see fit. This home has a lovely backyard featuring a nice patio area, great for entertaining! This home includes washer, dryer and Air Conditioning and is located in a prime location just minutes away from major traffic arteries such as the I-76, highway 85 and 104th Avenue, allowing residents access to nearly everything the greater metro area of Denver has to offer in 30 minutes or less. In addition, you have easy access to Denver International Airport.



Property is shown by appointment only.



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Roommates: (3 non-related adults will be considered roommates). There will be an additional Security Deposit equaling 1.5 times the Security Deposit for 3 roommates. NO more than 3 non-related adults will be allowed to occupy the property.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, Water, trash and electric.