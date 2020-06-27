9225 Clermont Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath house Bi-level in Thornton. This beauty comes with an attached 2 car garage and many upgrades throughout. Enjoy the separation of 2 family rooms- upstairs and downstairs. The upstairs includes a large living room with dining room and a beautifully upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, granite tops and all of the room you could need. Enjoy 2 bedrooms, with walk-in closets and a full bathroom. The downstairs level includes another large living room, with wood burning fireplace, 2 more bedrooms and a 1/2 bathroom. Fenced in backyard as well. All utilities to be paid by the Tenant. This house is very clean and ready for immediate move-in. NOTE: Due to the restrictions on showings, we may have to due virtual showings only until these restrictions are lifted. Thank you, Darin Underwood, 303-956-8150 & Dunderwood@renterswarehouse.com, Please see the attached video for a better viewing of this property video: https://youtu.be/Nfw9CqwJKNw