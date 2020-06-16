All apartments in Thornton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

8964 Fox Drive Unit 101

8964 Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8964 Fox Drive, Thornton, CO 80260
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, Newly Renovated, Multi-Level Condo in Thornton - Available Now - Welcome to 8964 Fox Drive #101, your new home! This beautifully designed 3 bed, 3 bath condominium provides a multi-level floor plan and inviting architectural details. You will enjoy vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, large windows, and vinyl laminate floors in the main living room space. The adjacent dining room features a modern chandelier and access to outdoor patio/balcony, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen benefits from generous counterspace, cabinets, and pantry and is configured with a breakfast bar. Upstairs, you will find sleeping spaces, including two bedrooms and a master suite with private bathroom as well as two large closets. The condo includes an attached, one-car garage plus additional designated parking space.

In the neighborhood, you will enjoy the Niver Creek Open Space and North Creek Community Park as well as convenient access to I-25, shopping, and restaurants. For students: North Mor Elementary, Northglenn Middle, and Northglenn High.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5434836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 have any available units?
8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 have?
Some of 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8964 Fox Drive Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.

