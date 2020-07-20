8964 fox drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Clean 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom 1 Car Garage - Property Id: 61382



3 bedroom 3 bath - 3 bath

1 car garage + 1 assigned parking and guests parking.

Wood, Slate & Carpet

Formal dining room

Soaker tub in master

2 closets in master 1 Walk-in closet also has a ceiling fan

AC

Range / Oven

Above counter microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Freezer

Main floor laundry (W/D hook up)

An abundance of natural light

HOA fees paid. Must comply with HOA rules!

1 covered decks and 1 balcony overlooking open space

Free water/thrash & sewer utility included in rent

Must have good references and clean background. Available immediately!

Non-Smoking Property!

No Pets!

Deposit is equal to one month rent and $150 non-refundable cleaning deposit.

When responding to e-mail please state the following:

1. Owner requires a credit & amp; background check. Do you have any issues with your credit? bankruptcy, delinquent debt, foreclosure?

2. When is your preferred move in date?

3. Pets?

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61382

Property Id 61382



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4734070)