8964 fox drive

Amenities
Beautiful Clean 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom 1 Car Garage - Property Id: 61382
3 bedroom 3 bath - 3 bath
1 car garage + 1 assigned parking and guests parking.
Wood, Slate & Carpet
Formal dining room
Soaker tub in master
2 closets in master 1 Walk-in closet also has a ceiling fan
AC
Range / Oven
Above counter microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Freezer
Main floor laundry (W/D hook up)
An abundance of natural light
HOA fees paid. Must comply with HOA rules!
1 covered decks and 1 balcony overlooking open space
Free water/thrash & sewer utility included in rent
Must have good references and clean background. Available immediately!
Non-Smoking Property!
No Pets!
Deposit is equal to one month rent and $150 non-refundable cleaning deposit.
When responding to e-mail please state the following:
1. Owner requires a credit & amp; background check. Do you have any issues with your credit? bankruptcy, delinquent debt, foreclosure?
2. When is your preferred move in date?
3. Pets?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61382
Property Id 61382
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4734070)