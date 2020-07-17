8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204.

Amenities
Updated 2BD, 1BA Thornton Condo with Washer/Dryer and Large Balcony - New flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room and storage unit off the balcony. Easy access to I-25. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 hoa fee, which covers water, sewer, trash, and parking.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
