8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204

8853 Colorado Boulevard · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8853 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO 80229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,380

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2BD, 1BA Thornton Condo with Washer/Dryer and Large Balcony - New flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room and storage unit off the balcony. Easy access to I-25. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 hoa fee, which covers water, sewer, trash, and parking.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 have any available units?
8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 have?
Some of 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.

