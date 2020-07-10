8843 Colorado Blvd Unit B-108

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Remodeled Home 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - This condo may as well be brand new. Add your own personal touch and call it home for years to come. The deck has an entrance from the bedroom as well as living room. Tile floors in the kitchen and bath and beautiful plank flooring throughout the rest of the home. The amount of care and love that has gone into this home is not seen often these days and this could be where you call home for a long time.



Inquire today to schedule a personal tour. We are sanitizing and practicing safety procedures for all showings during these uncertain times.



