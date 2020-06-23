457 West 91st Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Beautiful Townhome with new flooring and paint, central location, lovely small fenced yard, attached garage and more! - Newly renovated, this is a well-built, low maintenance townhome ready for you to call home. Attached 2 car garage, main level Powder Room, all three bedrooms and two more bathrooms (including a master suite) upstairs and a great basement for extra storage. W/D included, and a super nice walk-out deck to the fenced-in backyard.



A dog is considered with extra pet rent and deposit. Lovely quiet neighborhood; priced to move! Call us today to set up a showing.



(RLNE4571418)