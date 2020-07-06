412 E 131st Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two story 4 beds 2.5 baths plus office 4500 sq ft (2900 finished plus 1,600 unfinished basement) 3 car garages in beautiful Rolling Hills! High ceiling family room with gas log fireplace, an open kitchen with large center island, pantry, breakfast nook, formal dining room, living room and main level laundry room with washer and dryer included. Main floor office study/ guest room. Master bed has his and her closets, dual sinks & a large soaking tub! Central A/C. Pool access, Basketball court, play ground, close I 25, Orchard Mall, Outlet Mall, convenience stores, & many more!! MMJ is NOT Allowed in the home. ONLY two (2) dogs up to 40 pounds will be considered. NO Cat. Minimum 1 year lease. AVAILABLE NOW!! For more info or showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496