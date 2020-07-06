All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

412 E 131st Ave

412 East 131st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 East 131st Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two story 4 beds 2.5 baths plus office 4500 sq ft (2900 finished plus 1,600 unfinished basement) 3 car garages in beautiful Rolling Hills! High ceiling family room with gas log fireplace, an open kitchen with large center island, pantry, breakfast nook, formal dining room, living room and main level laundry room with washer and dryer included. Main floor office study/ guest room. Master bed has his and her closets, dual sinks & a large soaking tub! Central A/C. Pool access, Basketball court, play ground, close I 25, Orchard Mall, Outlet Mall, convenience stores, & many more!! MMJ is NOT Allowed in the home. ONLY two (2) dogs up to 40 pounds will be considered. NO Cat. Minimum 1 year lease. AVAILABLE NOW!! For more info or showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 E 131st Ave have any available units?
412 E 131st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 E 131st Ave have?
Some of 412 E 131st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 E 131st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
412 E 131st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E 131st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 E 131st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 412 E 131st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 412 E 131st Ave offers parking.
Does 412 E 131st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 E 131st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E 131st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 412 E 131st Ave has a pool.
Does 412 E 131st Ave have accessible units?
No, 412 E 131st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E 131st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 E 131st Ave has units with dishwashers.

