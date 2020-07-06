412 E 131st Ave

Amenities
Beautiful two story 4 beds 2.5 baths plus office 4500 sq ft (2900 finished plus 1,600 unfinished basement) 3 car garages in beautiful Rolling Hills! High ceiling family room with gas log fireplace, an open kitchen with large center island, pantry, breakfast nook, formal dining room, living room and main level laundry room with washer and dryer included. Main floor office study/ guest room. Master bed has his and her closets, dual sinks & a large soaking tub! Central A/C. Pool access, Basketball court, play ground, close I 25, Orchard Mall, Outlet Mall, convenience stores, & many more!! MMJ is NOT Allowed in the home. ONLY two (2) dogs up to 40 pounds will be considered. NO Cat. Minimum 1 year lease. AVAILABLE NOW!! For more info or showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496