Thornton, CO
3846 Dyanna Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3846 Dyanna Drive

3846 Dyanna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3846 Dyanna Drive, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story open floor plan - This beautiful home is 3bed/4 home with lots of upgades. The main level of the home features real hardwood floors with a very open floor plan. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, and soft white cabinets. You will also enjoy stainless steal appliances and nice tile floors.

The home also has a new roof, new furnace and central air condition. Your finished basement can also be turned into an extra bedroom and still have space for the rec room. You can enjoy the back patio since it is covered and lots of room to entertain guest. The home backs up to the greenbelt with lots of bike paths. The school district is Adams 12 with schools in just a few miles away.

You also have easy access to I25 and E470. Great shopping and dining is just minutes away.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today.

(RLNE5414844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 Dyanna Drive have any available units?
3846 Dyanna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 Dyanna Drive have?
Some of 3846 Dyanna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 Dyanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3846 Dyanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 Dyanna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3846 Dyanna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3846 Dyanna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3846 Dyanna Drive offers parking.
Does 3846 Dyanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3846 Dyanna Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 Dyanna Drive have a pool?
No, 3846 Dyanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3846 Dyanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3846 Dyanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 Dyanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 Dyanna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

