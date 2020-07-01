3846 Dyanna Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 story open floor plan - This beautiful home is 3bed/4 home with lots of upgades. The main level of the home features real hardwood floors with a very open floor plan. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, and soft white cabinets. You will also enjoy stainless steal appliances and nice tile floors.



The home also has a new roof, new furnace and central air condition. Your finished basement can also be turned into an extra bedroom and still have space for the rec room. You can enjoy the back patio since it is covered and lots of room to entertain guest. The home backs up to the greenbelt with lots of bike paths. The school district is Adams 12 with schools in just a few miles away.



You also have easy access to I25 and E470. Great shopping and dining is just minutes away.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today.



(RLNE5414844)